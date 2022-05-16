The managing director of Meditrade UK, Maximilian Roesner, met with Sir Edward Leigh MP, Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, and Ian Knowles, chief executive of the council, to discuss the company’s plans.

Mr Roesner said: “We are absolutely thrilled to locate our distribution hub in Gainsborough. It is strategically located close to major road networks and therefore fits perfectly into our logistics concept.”

The company is looking to locate on land at Somerby Park which was identified in the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan as an area for employment growth and through the recently approved planning application.

At the site of the new storage and distribution facility in Gainsborough

The new logistics hub will facilitate 12 jobs after the completion of its first phase and the company plans to create 60 to 70 new jobs over the next few years.

Coun Owen Bierley said: “We are delighted to welcome Meditrade who we know will be a welcome addition to our thriving town. The site will provide the company with a base for the storage and distribution of its products across the UK.

“We hope the business will have a bright future here like many of our other major employers who are based in Gainsborough including Eminox, Amp Rose and Ping European headquarters.

“This opportunity is a huge step forward in our plans for the growth of Gainsborough and continues to build on our Invest Gainsborough initiative.”

Invest Gainsborough was launched in 2018, an initiative, led by West Lindsey District Council, supported by the private sector to deliver £18 million regeneration plans in the town.

Since then, the town has seen huge investments including a new hotel, restaurant, and changes to the infrastructure to accommodate new sustainable housing sites in key locations.