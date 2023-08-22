Hear Lincolnshire NHS Trust’s exciting plans for the future at its Annual Public and Members meeting

The meeting provides an opportunity to learn how LPFT continues to develop its services to promote wellbeing. It will also showcase how the Trust supports people in Lincolnshire with a mental health problem, a learning disability, dementia and autistic people.

LPFT Chair Kevin Lockyer will host the virtual event, which will get underway from 10am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin said: “We once again look forward to hosting our Annual Public and Members Meeting later this year.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

“It provides a real opportunity to benchmark our performance, showcase our success and set our aims for the future.

“We are proud to have achieved so much in the last year and would welcome anyone interested in finding out more to attend on the day.”

There is no need to book to attend just use the following link to join on the day bit.ly/LPFT-APM-2023

Attendees do not need special software installed to join; all they need is access to the internet as it will be held using Microsoft Teams. A recording will also be available after the event for those who can’t join on the day.