Hearing begins on two Skegess police officers facing gross misconduct allegations

Two police officers based in Skegness who are facing allegations of gross misconduct after a man died following a car chase have begun their hearing.

Lincolnshire Police say allegations refer to an incident on March 4, when PC Jared Brereton was driving a marked police car, with PC Phoebe Chambers. in the front passenger seat.

It is alleged that at 11pm on Lumley Road they requested a red Volkswagen Scirocco being driven towards them to stop.

The officers believed believed the car had been involved in an earlier incident and requested the VW driver to stop.

When the driver failed to stop, PC Brereton pursued the vehicle, in spite of not being authorised to do so. At around 11.14pm the VW Scirocco collided with a tree and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is alleged PC Brereton breached standards of professional behaviour and PC Chambers breached standards in reporting improper conduct.