HeART Trail for Lincolnshire's St Barnabas Hospice is coming to Gainsborough

Gainsborough is taking part in the HeART Trail by St Barnabas Hospice which launches on June 10.

This is a feel-good activity that’s fun for the whole family, with participants able to view beautiful artworks and support their local hospice care charity.

The Trail will see dozens of heart-shaped fibreglass and bespoke sculptures pop up with the theme of ‘Love Lincolnshire’ to honour not just all the beauty that the county has to offer but also to celebrate St Barnabas Hospice as a charity at the heart of the community.

Chris Wheway, chief executive at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We are really looking forward to launching the Trail and showing local people and visitors around our wonderful county as they visit the HeARTs.”

There will be 20 sculptures based in Lincoln, with five more in Skegness and along the East Coast, and another five that can be found in towns where St Barnabas has a Wellbeing Centre, including Gainsborough.

Handy HeART Trail guides will include a special scratch-off map and information about each sculpture and its artist. Blank miniature pottery hearts will also be available for people of all ages to decorate with their own designs after taking inspiration from the Trail.