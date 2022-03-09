Heartache as young donkey who thought he was a dog dies in 'freak accident'

Kye the donkey has sadly died in a freak accident.

Kye was born last year amidst a crisis for his owner John Nuttall, who had been the victim of a burglary and was facing an uncertain future for his donkey ride businesses along the coast.

However, the public rallied with support after Kye was rejected by his mum and surrogate.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The little donkey eventually found comfort in a foster home and was pictured resting on the settee in a nappy, apparently thinking he was dog.

Kye finding comfort on a settee after he was rejected by his mum.

More recently he was a popular character in John's yard.

Lincolnshire World had told the story of how the bond formed between Kye and John inspired him to carry on fighting to save his donkeys.

However, John broke the sad news yesterday.

He said: "Some very sad news this morning. Kye got into a freak accident and broke his leg into multiple pieces.