Heartache as young donkey who thought he was a dog dies in 'freak accident'

A young donkey who won the hearts of the public because he thought he was a dog has died in a 'freak accident'.

By Chrissie Redford
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 11:48 am
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:04 pm
Kye the donkey has sadly died in a freak accident.

Kye was born last year amidst a crisis for his owner John Nuttall, who had been the victim of a burglary and was facing an uncertain future for his donkey ride businesses along the coast.

However, the public rallied with support after Kye was rejected by his mum and surrogate.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The little donkey eventually found comfort in a foster home and was pictured resting on the settee in a nappy, apparently thinking he was dog.

Kye finding comfort on a settee after he was rejected by his mum.

More recently he was a popular character in John's yard.

Lincolnshire World had told the story of how the bond formed between Kye and John inspired him to carry on fighting to save his donkeys.

However, John broke the sad news yesterday.

He said: "Some very sad news this morning. Kye got into a freak accident and broke his leg into multiple pieces.

"It has been a journey and a half the past six months but you made everyone on this yard smile. You will be missed majorly."