Heartbreak and rage as poppies are stolen from Buttercross in Wainfleet

Poppies removed from the Buttercross in Wainfleet.

Residents can now breathe a sigh of relief after poppies that were stolen from the Butter Cross in Wainfleet ahead of Remembrance Day were recovered.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hours of work had gone into creating the poppies that had been placed around the monument.

The act of mindless vandalism was discovered yesterday (Friday) – leaving residents bewildered and angry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want names for this – it’s disgusting,” commented Coun Wendy Bowkett at the time. “The poppies were stolen last night (Thursday) from the Butter Cross. Someone saw it!”

How the poppies looked before they were removed.

It was hoped CCTV in the town will provide some clues – but witnesses revealed they were still there around 6.30pm.

Robbie Brown commented: “Why? So sad – I was so proud of what the town has done I showed a friend last night. How lovely they looked – that was at 6.30pm.”

Gillian 'Cowan' Maguire said: “That's terrible. I'm shocked as to why someone would do that. I took some pics last week and it looked beautiful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Wallace commented: “It is unbelievable that people could be so cruel and heartless. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

The good news the poppies had been recovered came today (Saturday).

Coun Bowkett said: “We got them back found them in the park.”

4h

Like

Reply

Denise Taylor

Absolutely disgusting deffo need to name and shame. Someone must have CCTV.

1h

Like

Reply

Gillian Cockayne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Absolutely disgusting hope they find out who did it and name and shame them they have no respect for anything or anybody....

2h

Like

Reply

Taz Carl Smith

Admin

Group expert

+1

OMFG! Names needed. Absolutely Disgusting

4h

Like

Reply

Danny Baker

Sad ... I always thought kisbys had a camera looking in that direction may be wrong ..pizza shop has covering there front and the club also looking in that direction but them ring doorbells are everywhere now ..hope you get answers and find who's done it .. everyone likes a laugh and joke but even I think it's a bit much and that's saying something

1m

Like

Reply

Ellen Jones

What I would like to know

Why have we not got a CCTV CAMERA IN WAINFLEET. with a the trouble we have. We have just had them installed at Miller Court. Because off the problems we have had

1h

Like

Reply

Councillor Wendy Bowkett replied

·

1 reply

57m

57 minutes ago

David Scott

Not being funny or anything but doesn't the area need a Youth Club or something? Seems there's been quite a few incidents recently which just looks like bored kids entertaining themselves (obviously not in the best way).