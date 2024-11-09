Heartbreak and rage as poppies are stolen from Buttercross in Wainfleet
Hours of work had gone into creating the poppies that had been placed around the monument.
The act of mindless vandalism was discovered yesterday (Friday) – leaving residents bewildered and angry.
“I want names for this – it’s disgusting,” commented Coun Wendy Bowkett at the time. “The poppies were stolen last night (Thursday) from the Butter Cross. Someone saw it!”
It was hoped CCTV in the town will provide some clues – but witnesses revealed they were still there around 6.30pm.
Robbie Brown commented: “Why? So sad – I was so proud of what the town has done I showed a friend last night. How lovely they looked – that was at 6.30pm.”
Gillian 'Cowan' Maguire said: “That's terrible. I'm shocked as to why someone would do that. I took some pics last week and it looked beautiful.”
Caroline Wallace commented: “It is unbelievable that people could be so cruel and heartless. It’s absolutely disgusting.”
The good news the poppies had been recovered came today (Saturday).
Coun Bowkett said: “We got them back found them in the park.”
Denise Taylor
Absolutely disgusting deffo need to name and shame. Someone must have CCTV.
Gillian Cockayne
Absolutely disgusting hope they find out who did it and name and shame them they have no respect for anything or anybody....
Taz Carl Smith
OMFG! Names needed. Absolutely Disgusting
Danny Baker
Sad ... I always thought kisbys had a camera looking in that direction may be wrong ..pizza shop has covering there front and the club also looking in that direction but them ring doorbells are everywhere now ..hope you get answers and find who's done it .. everyone likes a laugh and joke but even I think it's a bit much and that's saying something
Ellen Jones
What I would like to know
Why have we not got a CCTV CAMERA IN WAINFLEET. with a the trouble we have. We have just had them installed at Miller Court. Because off the problems we have had
Councillor Wendy Bowkett replied
David Scott
Not being funny or anything but doesn't the area need a Youth Club or something? Seems there's been quite a few incidents recently which just looks like bored kids entertaining themselves (obviously not in the best way).
