Devoted mum Katie Jane Hyde with her son, Robbie.

A heartbroken family are campaigning to raise £3,500 to pay for the funeral of a Spilsby mum who died suddenly over Christmas aged just 27.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tragically Katie Jane Hyde was found unresponsive in bed by her 10-year-old son, Robbie.

The appeal has been launched by Heather Williams, the partner of Katie’s dad, Earl, who are currently caring for Robbie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Katie lived in Spilsby, she had worked in Skegness as a carer and knew a lot of people. Her dad is also well known in the area, in particular for his charity bike rides to London to Brighton.

"Katie was such a kind and loving lady,” explained Heather. “Myself and her dad are taking care of her beloved son Robbie and doing everything humanly possible to support him after the loss of his mum.”

Katie was born on the March 22, 1997, and grew up in Spilsby. She attended Great Steeping primary and King Edward 6th Academy.

“She touched so many people’s life in such a short time and was a fantastic mum and friend to many people in Spilsby,” said Heather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fair to say Robbie was Katie’s world and she would do anything for her little boy.

"She was such a kind and loving lady, always finding time to support her family, friends and service users, where she worked as a home carer.

"We want to be able to give Katie the farewell she deserves.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit the Iʼm raising £3,500 to pay for Katie Jane Hyde’s Funeral page on JustGiving at justgiving.com.