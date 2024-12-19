Heartbroken family says thanks for support after shock death of Louth school caretaker

A heartbroken family with links to the Louth and Horncastle areas has thanked people for their support after the shock death of a school caretaker.

Popular Chris Furniss, who had worked at King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth since 2009, passed away at the age of 56 earlier this month, only four weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of oesophagus cancer.

His stunned daughter, Hannah Hawkins, who lives in Tattershall, launched an online appeal here via GoFundMe to help pay for the substantial costs of his funeral and give him a fitting farewell. Such has been the response that almost £1,000 has already been raised from 40 donations.

"It is amazing,” said Hannah, 28, who works for a bank across Lincolnshire. “Everyone has been lovely, offering to do things.

"My dad was well loved. He was the type of person that nobody disliked. He would chat to anyone and was easy to make friends with.

"His death came as a huge shock to the family, and we were devastated to have to organise his funeral.

"He was the best and we think he deserves the best send-off we can give him.”

Chris leaves a small but close-knit family that also comprises son Jordan, 26, from Withern, mother Dianne Williams, 78, who lives in Louth, younger sister Pauline Clarke, nephew Jack and niece El.

His friends include many fellow members of the Lincolnshire Oil Engine Club for people with an interest in stationary engines, which they take to shows and rallies.

Tributes have been paid by them on Facebook, with Robin Hickson posting: “A true gentleman and a great friend who has left a big hole but will never be forgotten.”

Dave Say added: “Chris was a lovely fellow enthusiast. It was always a pleasure to speak to him. He was so jovial and happy, and will be sadly missed by his friends and family.”

Kirsty Lou described him as “one of the nicest guys”, while others said he was “very helpful and friendly” and “always had a smile”.

Hundreds, including school staff, are expected to attend the funeral, which will be at Alford Crematorium on Thursday, January 2 at 1 pm, followed by a wake at Withern Village Hall. Any surplus donations will go to the engine club and St Barnabas Hospice.