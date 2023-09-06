Register
Heatwave arrives in Lincolnshire - we visit Skegness to see how people are keeping cool

A heatwave has officially arrived in Lincolnshire – just as the official school holidays have come to an end and people have gone back to work.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:49 BST
Lincolnshire World visited Skegness to see how people are preparing for what are predicted to be the highest temperatures of the year.

Nationwide temperatures are set to reach over 30C with the heatwave running until Sunday.

Although temperatures are expected to be a little lower along the coast, it will still be very warm – and after the changeable weather this summer, we found there is still the hope the good weather will bring people back.

Liz Beckitt, Helen Shaw and Raish Sarin cooling off at Skegness Outdoor Swimming Pool.Liz Beckitt, Helen Shaw and Raish Sarin cooling off at Skegness Outdoor Swimming Pool.
Liz Beckitt, Helen Shaw and Raish Sarin cooling off at Skegness Outdoor Swimming Pool.

There was an early morning mist on the beach when we arrived in town but at Skegness Outdoor Swimming Pool the water was around 29C, steaming and very inviting.

Naomi Baker, Director of Operations for Magna Vitae – the charity running Skegness Swimming Pool – said the warm weather was a bonus for them at the outdoor pool after a cool summer.

"We had a fairly rainy season compared with last year so it’s nice to have a bit of sunshine in September," said Naomi.

"Normally we world be closing the outside pool the first weekend in September but with a heatwave on the way we would be fools to put the covers on and say goodnight.

“While the sun shines we’ll keep it open.”

Raish Sarin, a minister at the Baptist Church at the Storehouse, was one of the early morning swimmers.

"It’s wonderful in here,” he said. “In the midst of a busy life, I come here most days because it’s a wonderful facility we have here in Skegness.

"It’s a place to meet people and I have a lot of friends here. Swimming with friends – what’s not to like?”

Kiosks along Tower Esplanade were also opeing up hoping for some late season trade.

"With the heatwave coming we are hoping to sell a few more ice creams,” said Craig Baldwin of the Cheeky Monkey kiosk.

"We had a good June but July we made about half we normally would and August was flat.

"But so far September is looking good.”

