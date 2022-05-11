Helen's hair-raising fundraising for neonatal unit

Helen before.

Helen Dodd, from Bardney, has not only had her head shaved to raise money for the Sheffield Hospital neonatal unit’s heli-pad appeal, but also donated her cut hair to the Little Princess Trust, a national charity that makes wigs for poorly children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

The idea for her big hair cut came after Helen was able to visit the hospital’s neonatal unit last year with Valerie Thornton, Community Champion for Tesco’s Horncastle branch, and saw the hospital’s plans for the new heli-pad.

She said: “I was at home washing my hair afterwards and said “let’s do it – let’s just cut it off!

Helen Dodd after her fundraising headshave.

"I told Val the next day what I wanted to do and she asked me if I was sure, but I said ‘yes’!”

And so arrangements were made for the big cut to take place at the Tesco where Helen works in Horncastle on Thursday April 28, by her own hairdresser Rachel Prescott.

Helen said she wasn’t nervous either before or after the big cut:

"I was just channeling my thoughts into what I’m aiming to do,” she said, “People kept telling me I’m brave but it’s not like losing an arm or a leg – hair grows back and an arm or a leg doesn’t.”