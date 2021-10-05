Help at hand to keep Sleaford area homes warm this winter

Keep us warm this winter PPP-210921-171521003

There are concerns about what impact this will have on fuel poverty this winter, coupled with rising food prices and shortages caused by a lack of delivery drivers.

The typical gas and electricity customer is likely to see their bill go up by £139 to £1,277 a year. Prepayment customers will see an increase of £153, from £1,156 to £1309.

Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire has offices in Sleaford, Boston and North Hykeham and chief executive Kingsley Taylor said they are helping clients through the financial pitfalls of energy and wider cost of living issues – particularly with the impending cut of the £20 Universal Credit top up that was provided during the pandemic.

Mr Taylor said: “We have contacted our two local MPs with specific feedback and a request that both Caroline Johnson and Matthew Warman both support the continuation of the £20 Universal Credit uplift, both have written back stating the Government’s current line, but we are hopeful that with the gathering weight of evidence they will support other Conservative MPs and the opposition in persuading the Government to change its mind.”

He added: “We provide a specialist service with an energy expert helping clients to ensure they are on the best tariff. We have held online live events giving information and answering questions and held outside promotions in Sleaford and on Boston Market in the last two weeks.”

The team can be contacted on 0808 278 7942, or via www.camidlincs.org.uk. They are open for face to face information in Sleaford at the Carre Street office every Monday and Wednesday 9.30am to 12.30pm. National website www.citizensadvice.org.uk has advice on grants and benefits to help with energy bills.

North Kesteven District Council is working with partners to support residents too.

Lincs 4 Warmer Homes is a one-stop shop for Lincolnshire residents to access government funding for heating/hot water installation and insulation. If someone is cold and living in a hard-to-heat home, they should visit www.nelincs.gov.uk/homes-and-property/lincs-4-warmer-homes or call 01472 326434. They are also aware of other relevant funding available to assist residents to insulate their home, stay warmer, cut heating costs, access a more efficient boiler and reduce carbon outputs.

NKDC has a domestic energy officer who supports NKDC tenants with bills, energy saving and switching, contact the council or visit: www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/climateaction. YMCA Community Lincs is relaunching The Big Energy Saving Network which provides the same free support to private residents. Email: [email protected] or call 01529

301962.

The Wellbeing Lincs team is also available to sign post people to help and grants on www.WellbeingLincs.org