Help break world Alice in Wonderland record in event in Skegness

Dee'Dee Lee and family are presenting Alice in Wonderfarm at The Village Church Farm museum.

An appeal is being made to help break the world Alice in Wonderland record at an event in Skegness being held to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the first publication of the well-loved Lewis Carroll story.

Adults, children, schools, dance, theatre and community groups, Alice fan clubs, costume characters and even pets from all over the country are being invited to take part.

The current Guinness World Record stands at 555 and was achieved by students and staff from St Therese's School in Essendon, Victoria, Australia, on 1 September 2017.

The event – called Alice in Wonderfarm – takes place at the Village Church Farm Museum on July 26-27.

"It’s just like the Alice in Wonderland story – the weekend is packed with twists and turns and surprises, something for everyone." commented

Dee'Dee Lee, event organizer and Royal Variety entertainer.

"We pulling out all the stops this year as it is the 160th anniversary of the famous well-loved story of Alice in Wonderland.

"On Saturday, July 26 at 2pm we are trying to break the record for the most Alice in Wonderland characters in one place at one time.

"We would like to invite everyone to take part.

“If we can get schools to take part as well and they all dress as packs of cards, that would be a good start!

"The Mayor of Skegness and special invited guests will also make an appearance to help judge the record attempt.”

For those not taking part, Alice in Wonderfarm is a family-friendly Alice in Wonderland themed event.

Both days will be open from 10 am to 4 pm.

Amongst the performers will be Mark Davis from the Lewis Carroll Society, Lady T on stilts, the Fenwold Steampunks, and more.

Activities include games, competitions, stalls and face painting.

There will also be Mad Hatter tea and biscuits, an "Unbirthday" table, and a pet and animal friends competition on the Sunday.