Help bring Dottie home to spend final precious moments with family

Little Dottie is in intensive care in hospital but her family and the local community are campaigning to bring her home.

Little Dottie is in intensive care at Leicester Royal Infirmary with her parents Rew and Jade Harrison by her side.

For such a little girl her condition is heartbreaking - she has chromosome four deletion, two holes in her heart, brain damage that will cause seizures, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), cleft lip and palate, low muscle tone, glue ear that requires a hearing band and unsafe swallow, meaning carers have to suction her to ensure she does not choke on her own saliva or inhale her sick.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now her parents have received an additional blow - that nothing can be done for her, medically or surgically.

"She has pulmonary vein stenosis, which basically means that the veins between the lungs and the heart in the left side of her heart are greatly narrowed, causing high pressure in her heart," said Rew.

"This is a terminal diagnosis.

"This has broken us, but we are attempting to keep strong for Dottie.

"We have asked for a second opinion and this was requested from Great Ormond Street and awaiting a response.

"If this isn't positive we will have to look towards America and try and fund her to have a second opinion to get some medication and/or operation over there in Boston Massachusetts as they can and do fix this.

"She has a compromised airway and is awaiting a specialist scope down her throat to assess her airway, and potentially give her a tracheostomy if needed, but her heart may stop."

In the meantime, Dottie's parents have been visited by the palliative care consultant and nurse to discuss options for Dottie so that she can see out her days in relative comfort at another hospital closer to home.

"We do not know how long we have left with her, and nor does anybody else," said Rew.

"We do hope that we can bring her home to spend time with the family before arranging the perfect funeral for her."

To help the family, A Day for Dottie fundraiser is being held outside Winnies (Winthorpe Community Partnership) at Winthorpe on Saturday, April 16, from 11am to 3pm.

It is being organised by Dottie's aunty, Jen Emerson

Organisers are looking for donations and volunteers to help on the day so they can raise as much as possible to help. So far there will be a Bouncy castle, face painting, cake stall, tombola, raffle, games, stocks, food and drink, a BBQ.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Winthorpe Community Partnership on Facebook.