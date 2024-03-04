The George Hinchcliffe ukulele orchestra of Great Britain were helped to appear at the Embassy in Skegness.

If so, the East Lincolnshire Arts (ELA) group would like to hear from you.

Since the close of the Arcadia Theatre in 1987, this group has brought lots of theatre productions by professional artistes to venues in the area, such as church halls.

As a general rule, they have been able to produce three to six shows a year, usually at a cheaper ticket price than you would expect tp pay in big theatres. Last year, they charged £10 to £15 per performance.

Over the years, ELA has staged a number of one-man shows, including a play about Skegness during the war and well-known Charles Dickens stories told in a new light.

There have also supported groups of many different kinds, plays on varied themes and an art exhibition featuring local artists.

They have also funded art in its broadest sense. for instance helping the George Hinchcliffe ukulele orchestra of Great Britain to appear at the Embassy Theatre. In adition, grants have been given to use the arts room at the Embassy Theatre and Wainfleet Coronation Hall for live-streaming local drama groups

ELA is at present being run by a very small committee and needs to find new people to help run this organisation

A meeting is to take place on Wednesday (March 13) at The Village in Skegness at 7.30pm to discuss the future of this charitable organisation.