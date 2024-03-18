Help create largest yarn bomb for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance 30th anniversary

As part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations due to start later in the year, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) are calling all nifty knitters to join together to create the largest yarn bomb ever seen.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2024, 12:03 GMT
The charity’s aim is to cover the whole of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire with hundreds of yellow helicopters and spread the message about their life-saving work.

And they need knitters and crocheters to help create this mammoth masterpiece.

There are three ways people can take part. Individual knitters can create a single mini helicopter and display it in a local shop, pub, church, or other community space.

Get involved with yarn bomb challenge

More adventurous knitters are being asked to let your imagination soar and design a unique, eye-catching postbox topper, just make sure it includes a yellow knitted helicopter.

Or the ultimate challenge is to yarn bomb your community and join forces with fellow knitters to create a cornucopia of colour.

Kate Kerrigan, LNAA’s volunteer manager, said: “This is a fabulous way to support the life-saving work of Lincsand Notts Air Ambulance from the comfort of your own home.

“With your help, we are looking to colour the counties of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire yellow with thousands of miniature helicopters.

“It is so easy to get involved. Just grab your knitting needles and some yellow yarn and register your interest with Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance at ambucopter.org.uk/knitting.

“We will then send you your knitting pattern which designer Amanda Berry has kindly allowed us use as well as lots of information to help you get involved.”

