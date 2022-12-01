Help deliver Christmas hope to the dogs of people experiencing homelessness in Lincolnshire

Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, is asking people to consider the canine companions of people experiencing homelessness when writing their letters to Santa this year.

Every Christmas, through its Hope Project, Dogs Trust brings festive cheer to the dogs of people experiencing homelessness by distributing canine hampers of collars, leads, coats, treats and toys to dogs and their owners.

Dogs Trust has been running the unique Hope Project for more than 25 years and as well as Christmas gifts, provides free veterinary treatment to dogs whose owners are experiencing homelessness or in housing crisis. .

Harriet Page, Dogs Trust Pets and Housing manager said: “Everyone knows that the bond between a dog and its owner is a strong one but for people experiencing homelessness, the bond is often unbreakable.

The Hope Project expects to deliver over 2,000 Christmas parcels to dogs and their owners

"Christmas can be an especially difficult and lonely time for people in housing crisis.

“However, thanks to the generosity of Dogs Trust supporters, this year we will be able to help over 2,000 celebrate Christmas and support them into the New Year and beyond so that more dogs can stay with their owners, regardless of their housing situation.”

This scheme and the other vital services provided by Dogs Trust are only made possible thanks to the generosity of the charity’s supporters.

If you would like to help visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/hopeforchristmas

