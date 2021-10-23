Help Dexter find loving pawever home in Lincolnshire in time for Christmas

My name is Dexter and I’ve hoomans say I am a Labrador crossed with a Border Collie – whatever that means!

I’m three-and-a-half years old and I love life, given the chance.

I really enjoy meeting people and love to jump up to say. 'hello'. I am very good at jumping,

I jump so high I can look in the eyes of the hoomans' who look after me. But I’ve been told that isn’t very good manners, so I’m learning to keep my feet

on the ground – boy is that hard for me.

I’ve been working with a trainer and she is teaching me some fun games, like ‘Find it’, where I go and hunt for the treats in the grass. That keeps my feet on the floor, for sure.

I’m learning to sit still, too, when people are around me - so many new social skills to get to grips with!

I also love to play with a ball but I do like to keep it once it’s in my mouth. The trainer is teaching me to swap the ball for a treat and then she throws the ball again for me. When she says ‘Enough’, I’m learning that means the end of the ball game.

So much learning to do - but it is good fun.

Although the hoomans who look after me are very kind, my dream is to one day have a forever home.

The person who would be pawfect for me would also be kind and patient - and someone who understands energetic dogs. I really do need someone to teach me boundaries and build a bond with me.

One lucky 'pup' who has found her forever home is Tia the Jack Russell terrier, pictured with Lisa Layton who has adopted her.

Others have tried - but I’ve not my perfect match yet.

So, I would love someone who would strive to build that special bond and be confident to enjoy an active lifestyle with me.

Oh and by the way - I think the charity might just fund some training with my new owner!

Could you be that person?

Tia curled up with her new 'brother', Sam.

If you follow this link you can see me in action.'

ABOUT KEITH'S RESCUE DOGS

Keith's Rescue Dogs became a charity in 2002 by Keith Smith - the same year that he was awarded the Community Spirit Award by Skegness Standard readers.

Sadly, he died in the summer but his son, James, has taken over. The charity has a shop in Lumley Road, Skegness, and rescues dogs across the county.

Jim said: "Typically, we have around 45 dogs at any one time. Our record is around 85, however currently we have a reduced number of around 20 as a result of the demand for dogs during the lockdown and also the hard work of our re-homing volunteers.

"According to the RSPCA, there is likely to be an increase in abandoned dogs as people get back to their 'normal': so we are doing our best to get the dogs in our care adopted.

"Dexter has been with us for a long time now and it would be lovely to find him a forever home - especially in time for Christmas."

One dog who came into the care of Keith's Rescue Dogs but has now been adopted is Tia the Jack Russell terrier. Tia has found her forever home with Lisa Layton and another Jack Russell called Sam.

Lisa said: "Tia is a lovely dog but we have had our challenges. Sam has a breathing condition which makes him sound like he's growling and that upset Tia. But with the advice of a behaviourist and getting a crate so Tia has a safe space, she is much better.

"It is very rewarding when you make progress but can be hard too. I'm determined Tia doesn't have to go back into care."

The charity uses Marsh Lea at Burgh Le Marsh and Mabel's in (New York) as their kennels. For more details of dogs currently needing a home, including Dexter, visit www.keithsrescuedogs.org.uk/dog-ownership/donate, where you can also make a donation.

