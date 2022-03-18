Help for animals of Ukraine

Ukraine flag

The Gainsborough Road site has become a donation point for pet supplies that will be taken to Ukraine by one of their members, Lucie Mountain.

Donations can be made at any time the centre is open, which are 6am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

They are mainly looking for the items listed below, but any items you can donate will be massively appreciated:

Dog Food and cat food are both urgently needed; blankets; dog crates; dog coats; food bowls; collars; leads; harnesses; pet first aid kits.

You can find more information about Lucie’s work over on her website www.thepaw runner.com/lendingapaw toukraine

Donations can also be taken to Mole Country Store in the town’s Gallamore Lane.