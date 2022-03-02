Help for Ukraine: Operation Manna 2022 launched

Operation Manna 2022

His Church has launched “Operation Manna 2022” to bring relief in the form of food, clothing and essential items, such as bedding and medical supplies, to the innocent victims of war whose lives are being seriously affected by the crisis their country.

The campaign has been launched following multiple direct appeals to His Church for help, given the proven delivery of resources they both hold and can acquire.

A spokesman for His Church said: “We are communicating with the British, Ukrainian, Dutch and Polish authorities, as well as major retailers and manufacturers, logistics companies, football clubs, the International Bomber Command Centre, plus the UK Armed Forces.

“We are appealing to all our corporate partners for donations of items which will help vulnerable families displaced by the crisis.

“If you have residual stock or stock you would like to donate for this significant operation please do not hesitate to contact the His Church Team.”

Operation Manna was the first ever humanitarian air food drop in history, which took place from many Lincolnshire airfields, including RAF Binbrook, which is now His Church’s planning, operational and distribution centre.

The operation saved the lives of thousands of Dutch people when Holland was under German occupation in World War Two.

Anyone who can help Operation Manna 2022 can contact His Church by emailing hisfood@hischurch.org.uk or call 03000 117700.