Help Gainsborough war veteran celebrate as he marks 100-year milestone birthday this weekend

War veteran Ben Hall is turning 100 this month.

Ben Hall, who was born on December 23, 1921, served in the Second World War for four years and became a sergeant towards the end of his service.

Mr Hall later moved to Gainsborough in the 1960s with his wife Marion and daughter Beverley, where he took up landlordship of the Peacock pub.

After this, he worked in the Co-op when it was on Bridge Street and later in the market place before retiring. He lived on Park Springs Road for many years.

As he becomes a centenarian later this month, his grandson Steve Hall is planning a special celebration and inviting anyone who knows his grandfather to go along and help celebrate the milestone occasion.

Steve said: “He has lots of acquaintances in Gainsborough, but sadly all of his close friends have died.

“I've arranged an afternoon meet for him at the Lincolnshire Otter on Saturday, December 11, from 1pm to 3pm and welcome anyone who wants to come and say hello and give a card to him if they wish.”

Steve said his grandfather is still in very good physical and mental health for his age.

He said: “He is still as sharp as he was when in his 20s, especially in terms of his sense of humour. He's still a very sociable and genial chap who loves Everton FC, Guiness and crosswords.

“He's very much loved by his family who are amazed, proud and privileged that he's hitting 100.

“Here's to more Guinness, laughs and reminiscing.”

However, friends and acquaintances of Mr Hall who wish to join his celebrations are advised that there is a very small chance he won’t make it out on the day.

Steve added: “If anyone wants to pop in and say hi, we'll keep a chair open by his right hand side (he's deaf in his left ear) so people can sit and say hi.

“They should be aware that there may be a small chance that it doesn't happen if he doesn't feel up to it. But they can email me (see below) on the day to check if he's out or not.