Help get Jack to World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Jack Brown needs help to get to the World Scouting Jamboree.

Jack Brown, 15, has the opportunity to attend ‘The World Scout Jamboree’ in South Korea next summer, and only 27 Scouts and Explorers from Lincolnshire being selected to join the 40,000 scouts from all over the world. Jack feels very lucky and privileged to be going.

Jack, who has been in scouting since he was six and is a Young Leader at 4th Louth Scouts, needs to raise £4,000 to attend the Jamboree, and has embarked on a number of fundraising events to raise the money to get him there since March, including a car valeting service, a bake sale, a ‘name the teddy’ competition and selling crepes and popcorn at Caister Beer Festival.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday July 2, he is undertaking his next fundraising venture – a sponsored litter pick in Louth, with equipment provided by DS Smith Ltd, who have also given him a large donation.

He will be aiming to collect as much litter in and around Louth as possible with help from his mum and dad.

Jack and his family have also extended their thanks to all his friends and family who have supported him, as well as John Darkes Ltd and Chris Fairburn MOT Centre who have also sponsored him.