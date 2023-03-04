Help keep charity on track

A local steam railway, which is run entirely by volunteers, is reaching out to attract new recruits in 2023 to help keep the wheels turning.

LWR is looking for more volunteers

The Lincolnshire Wolds Railway runs heritage steam trains at Ludborough

station near Louth and is holding an open day on Sunday March 12 for people to tour the site when the trains aren’t running and see the wide range of volunteering roles on offer.

LWR spokesperson, Pauline Neal said: “The running, restoration and maintenance of the railway are all carried out by volunteers who are the lifeblood of our organisation.

"Volunteering gives you the opportunity to meet new people from all walks of life and gain new skills.

“There is a wide choice of roles on offer, covering every aspect of the railway’s

activities, from engine driving, restoration and painting to being a train guard or working in our buffet or shop - the list is endless.

"We are also looking for help ‘behind the scenes’, such as people with IT and administrative skills who could assist with organising our growing events programme.”

This is an exciting time for the LWR because they are well underway with their

ambitious plan to extend the line southwards towards Louth.

Phase one of the project is building the ¾ mile section from Ludborough Station to Pear Tree Lane.

Pauline added: “We are particularly keen to attract younger people, for whom volunteering can be a rewarding experience.

"Not only do they learn new skills, they can also demonstrate to prospective employers and others that they have commitment and are willing to give their free time to a cause that they support.

“At the same time it means we have the people in place to ensure that the railway continues to develop in the years to come for future generations to enjoy.”

The open day will run from 11am to 3pm.