Help keep West Lindsey tidy by signing up to litter picking scheme

Nearly 90 litter picking packs have been distributed to residents and community groups all over West Lindsey since the beginning of the year, and a limited amount of equipment has been made available again due to the popular demand of the scheme.

Coun Tracey Coulson, chair of the working group, said: “Every small step we take as individuals can have a big impact on our environment.

“If everybody in the district picked up just one piece of litter, the impact that would have on our environment would be enormous. It’s down to us as individuals, in every corner of the district, to play our part.

Litter picking equipment is available

“Our sincere thanks goes to everybody who has taken part in the activity of litter picking within West Lindsey. Every little action helps, and I encourage anyone who is considering helping out their local environment to get outdoors and do what they can.

"As we are edging towards the Great British Spring Clean campaign, and the further easing of restrictions, now is a great time to get outdoors and get involved and truly help protect the environment around you.”

All applications for litter picking equipment will be served on a first come, first served basis, and will aim to be delivered within ten working days where able. To ensure the equipment is available to as many residents as possible, you are asked to only request the equipment you need.