Businesses are being appealed to help Louth primary school pupils to go on the trip of a lifetime to London.

Pupils Martha, Mila, Jude and Lexie with a selection of Barbie Dolls.

Year six pupils at LaceyField Louth – which encompasses Lacey Gardens Junior and Eastfield Infants’ & Nursery – are aiming to travel to the capital to watch The Lion King on London’s West End, as well as the chance to go and visit a number of the city’s top museums including the British Museum.

The trip will not only tie in with their current studies, which is comparing cities in the UK with cities across the world, but also will open the children’s horizons.

Class teacher Abbie Cooper said: “A lot of the children in the class have never been to London before, so we want to show them the wider world outside of Louth.”

LaceyField's Year 6 pupils at the bric-a-brac sale.

Miss Cooper said that the pupils have been discussing what they aspire to be when they leave LaceyField to move up to secondary school this year, and the aim of the trip is to show the pupils that they can aspire to be whatever they want to be:

"Lots of the children have said that they want to be actors when they’re older, and we really want to take them to the theatre as well to show them what they can aspire to become, and we thought, we can’t go to London without seeing a show.”

In order to fund the trip, the Friends of LaceyField School have been holding several fundraising events and have raised £800 towards the trip.

As the travel and museum costs have already been taken care of by the school, the remaining £1,000 now needs to be raised to cover the cost of the theatre tickets to see The Lion King for the 90 pupils going on the trip.

Teachers Miss Garrod, Mr Noden and Miss Brooks at the bric-a-brac sale.

To help raise funds towards the appeal for their trip, the pupils held a bric-a-brac sale on Monday afternoon, selling a huge variety of toys, teddies, books, home ware, and more

Overall the event raised £520 towards the £1,000 needed to secure the booking, and now an appeal is being made to any local businesses who would be able to sponsor the children or make a donation towards the remaining balance of their trip.