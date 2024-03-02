Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arthur ‘The King’ O’Connor was diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer of the spine in August last year.

He should have started school last September – but instead underwent two surgery’s on the brain tumour at Queen’s Medical Centre in Notingham and began the chemotherapy.

His parents Kristy and Henry, who are both self-employed and also have a baby girl, Annie, have had to put work aside to be with him while he has been receiving his treatments over the last seven months. which is expected to leave him feeling very poorly.

Aurthur O'Connor faces five months of high dose chemotherapy.

This has also put additional financial strains on the family in terms of the cost of travelling to Nottingham and Birmingham for his treatments.

However, this has been lessened by the response to a gofundme page – HELP Arthur (THE KING) Fight Brain Tumour & Cancer – set up by Arthur’s auntie, Darcy O’Connor.

In just a week the appeal has already reached more than £42,000 of the target £100,000.

"The aim of the gofundme is to support the family during this difficult period – and also make Arthur’s life as special as possible,” said Darcy.

Authur O'Connor is his favourite football shirt.

"He’s such a cheeky chappie and tall for his age and loves football – but has lost such a lot of weight because of the treatment.

“We are absolutely overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of people through this tough time.“The road ahead is long, but we literally feel like we have an army behind us and we’re going to need it.“Arthur is due to have high dose chemotherapy again this week (Vincristine, Cyclophosphamide & Actinomycin-D).

"This will run over 48 hours directly through his central line tubes fitted to the major arteries of his heart.“And if he’s well enough after his chemotherapy, he will be put to sleep for a full body MRI scan to see if he is responding to the treatments in both the brain and the spine.“We are all behind him and his family every step of the way.”In addition to the gofundme page, a special charity quiz night is being held at the Artisan cafe on Friday, March 15, from 7.30pm until lateTables can be booked by popping into the Artisan.