Help needed to bring lost cuddly rabbit home

People in Louth are being asked to look out for a lost cuddly rabbit and help reunite him with his distraught owner.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:49 GMT
Bloomy the rabbit is missing in Louth.Bloomy the rabbit is missing in Louth.
Bloomy the rabbit is missing in Louth.

On Friday, (October 27) Keshet Buckle-Hodgson and her family visited Louth for the day and her four-year-old son, Robin, sadly lost his favourite blue toy rabbit, called Bloomy, during their visit.

As the family lives four hours drive away, they have not been able to return to look for the rabbit, who looks like the photo here but is more worn-looking and is very much loved by his young owner.

The family were parked at the car park on Northgate, and then went up Eastgate, around the Cornmarket, Butcher Lane, and Mercer Row areas before heading to the indoor market and near Pocklington’s.

If anyone finds Bloomy, please email [email protected] to get in touch with Keshet.

