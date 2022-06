Lee Grayson, aged 30, is wanted for a Lincoln robbery, and he also has links to the Birmingham and Wolverhampton areas.

If you have seen him, or have any information to help the search, please get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting occurance number 22000158168, or emailing [email protected] quoting reference 22000158168 in the subject line.