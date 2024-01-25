Help needed to prevent Tetford Travel Group from closing
Tetford Travel Group has been running for seven years, and in that time has taken more than 600 elderly people on 60-plus day trips out to locations across the county including Rutland Water, to see the Flying Scotsman, and to Cleethorpes for Armed Forces Day.
But now, as spokesman Dick Fowler explained, many of the volunteers who run the service are getting older, some as old as those who use the service, and unless more volunteers come forward, the travel group will have to close due to lack of numbers.
Now, the group is hoping to recruit a new volunteers to set up two new operations in Horncastle and Louth, as that is where there are keen passengers who continue to regularly use the service.
“We went to identify key people to take this one and run it so we can hand the baton on,” Dick explained,
"We need to hear from two or three keen individuals in each town who can organise a group and put their mark on it.
"We also have some funds to help the Horncastle operation to carry the few Tetford passengers.”
As well as new committee to run the group, including a chairman, treasurer, and secretary, the group also needs more drivers who have a license to drive a mini bus.
If you would be interested in joining the Tetford Travel Group, contact Dick Fowler by calling 07552 695010 or emailing [email protected], or chairman Paul Tolliday by calling 07946 575720 or emailing [email protected]