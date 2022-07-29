Help raise vital funds at Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Flag Day

Spectators can watch the lifeboat being launched on Skegness beach during the RNLI Lifeboat Flag Day

The popular annual event is back after fundraising was seriously impacted by the Covid- 19 pandemic – and volunteers are promising lots to entertain all members of the family.

Spectators can watch the launch, including the D class inshore lifeboat, on the beach near the Lifeboat Station on Tower Esplanade at 3pm.

During the fundraising day, there will also be opportunities to meet the RNLI Lifeboat crew and other members of the emergency services, explore the Lifeboat Station, grab a picture with Stormy Sam, and enjoy the stalls and fun games.

Volunteers will also welcome chatting about what they do as there are still lots of opportunities available to get involved with this vital local charity which saves lives along our coast.