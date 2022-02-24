Help save lives as a RNLI volunteer in shops in Mablethorpe and Skegness

The RNLI is looking for volunteers for its shops in Skegness and Mablethorpe. Credit: RNLI/Nick Mailer.

Just like the charity’s lifeboats, the RNLI’s retail team needs a dedicated volunteer crew - people of all ages and abilities, who can give a little time to help save lives at sea.

Wendy McGauley, RNLI Regional Engagement Lead (North and East) explained: "You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst volunteering at one of our charity’s shops and become part of an incredible team.

"If you enjoy meeting and interacting with people, are confident in handling money, it really is a role you will love."

RNLI shops started out as simple cake stalls run by volunteers to raise money for their local lifeboat station.

These stalls started selling commemorative RNLI products in around 1920 and quickly moved on to selling souvenirs and Christmas cards with all profits helping save lives at sea.

"The first shop to be run as part of an actual lifeboat station opened in 1990," said Wendy.

"Today, we have over 170 RNLI shops around the coast and inland, all of which are still run by our dedicated volunteers.

"They attract many visitors throughout the year and stock an excellent range of unique souvenirs and gifts.

"The pandemic unfortunately hit our shops hard as they closed for periods of time in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

""e were delighted when we could reopen them safely in accordance with government guidance and are looking forward to welcoming our visitors during 2022.

"To do this successfully, we want to grow our team of shop volunteers and are looking for people who enjoy interacting with others, can help us to provide a high level of customer service and ensure our shops continue to be friendly and welcoming places."