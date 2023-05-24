Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris

'Help save RAF Spilsby memorial' campaign is launched

A new appeal to save a memorial to 598 British and Commonwealth airmen who lost their lives while serving at RAF Spilsby in the Second World War is being launched by the voluntary group set up to preserve it.
By christina redford
Published 24th May 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 08:27 BST

Hundreds turned out last week across Lincolnshire for the Lancaster flypast at former bases commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters Raid – but for those who witnessed the poignant moment when it flew over the memorial in Great Steeping, there was a new mission unfolding.

Sited where the former base’ original Second World War fire tender shed once stood, the memorial which is the last symbol to the sacrifice of 207 and 44 Squadrons is slowly sinking.

It was installed by the former 207 Squadron RAF Association in 2012 and in recent years has been cared for by the Friends of RAF Spilsby.

Most Popular
Paul Valleley, of the Friends of RAF Spilsby at the memorial which is sinking.Paul Valleley, of the Friends of RAF Spilsby at the memorial which is sinking.
Paul Valleley, of the Friends of RAF Spilsby at the memorial which is sinking.

Lincolnshire World met Paul Valleley, of the Friends of RAF Spilsby, at the flypast and he pointed out the cracks on the current base.

He said: “On the advice of the original installers of the inscribed stones, it will be necessary to move the memorial onto a new steel reinforced foundation. A new Portland Stone base will be manufactured and installed onto the newly- constructed foundation.

“The Friends of RAF Spilsby feel it is important to act now before there is any further decline. To lose it is to end the story of all the men and women who served on the airfield during the bomber campaign.”

It is estimated repairs will cost £19,000. To make a donation visit the Friends of RAF Spilsby JustGiving page here.

Related topics:LincolnshireLancaster