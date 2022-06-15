Help save Ramblers Church

Walesby Old Church - The Ramblers' Church

Walesby Old Church has aprominent position on the Wolds and is a popular destination for walkers and others, with its annual candlelight carol service always well attended.

However, Walesby Parochial Church Council, which runs the church, says it cannot afford to maintain both St Marys, which is the present Parish Church, and the Old Church as well.

Peter Braithwaite, chairman of the Friends of the Old Church Walesby, which formed in 1980 to help care for the church, said: “An open meeting has been called for June 21 to discuss the whole question of the future of the Old Church at Walesby.

“The options open for the future management and maintenance of thishistoric building will be explained and will be open for discussion."

There is evidence the ancient site on which the Old Church stands has Saxon or Norman foundations.

The church represents every period from the 12th century to 15th century architecture. It has eight bells, two surviving from the medieval period.

Peter said: "However, if no other solution can be found there is a risk that the church might ultimately be declared redundant and, as a result, would be locked up.

"Naturally this is an outcome that everyone wishes to avoid.”

The meeting is not restricted to residents of Walesby, but is open to all.

Peter added: “Anyone who has an interest in the future of the church and wishes to see it preserved, is urged to join us to try to find a wayforward.”

Tuesday’s meeting (June 21) will be held at the Village Hall in Otby Lane, Walesby starting at 7pm.