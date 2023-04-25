Register
Help shape the future of Gainsborough by taking part in survey

You have the chance to help shape the future of Gainsborough by taking part in a survey.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST

West Lindsey District Council is calling for all residents of Gainsborough to contribute in a survey to help understand how you want the new town centre green spaces to look and feel.

This includes the design elements for Whitton Gardens and the former Baltic Mill site where Caskgate Street meets Silver Street and Bridge Street, with a separate survey for each.

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities encourages all residents to have their say.

Whittons Gardens situated next to the River Trent
Whittons Gardens situated next to the River Trent

She said: “We are working with Project Centre to improve the high-quality green spaces that are Whitton Gardens and Baltic Mill.

"We encourage all residents of Gainsborough to help us identify what you want in these areas in order to move forward with this exciting project.”

As previously reported, the council was successfully awarded £10 million from Central Government in 2021 as part of the 20 year ‘Levelling up’ Programme which will be used to regenerate the town and help create a ‘Thriving Gainsborough’.

The project has been co-produced with our communities, politicians, local businesses and third-party investors.

It develops the momentum created by previous interventions and implements further visibly impactful and transformational change.

The council’s aim is to create an enhanced network of green spaces and embrace green technologies while addressing the most pressing systemic challenges and market failures that currently impact the town and community.

The survey will close at 9am on Tuesday, May 9, where the results will be evaluated and fed into the regeneration of both sites.

To take part in the survey, visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/council-democracy/have-your-say/consultations/current-consultations/have-your-say-baltic-mill-whittons-gardens.

To keep up to date with all the Levelling-Up projects which are happening in Gainsborough follow @investGainsboro on Twitter or you can find out more information on www.investgainsborough.com/luf.

