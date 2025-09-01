Help shape West Lindsey's council tax support for vulnerable and low-income households

West Lindsey District Council is inviting residents to take part in a consultation on its proposed Local Council Tax Support Scheme (LCTS) for 2026–27.

The Local Council Tax Support Scheme helps people on low incomes to pay their council tax.

It was introduced in April 2013 when Council Tax Benefit was abolished and replaced with locally agreed schemes.

Customers who have reached state pension age are protected by national regulations set by central government, meaning they are not affected by any changes made to local schemes.

Every year, councils are required to review and approve a scheme for working-age residents for the following financial year. For 2026–27, West Lindsey District Council is proposing one change:

The premiums and allowances used to calculate entitlement will be up-rated in line with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) new figures from April 1, 2026.

This update will ensure the scheme continues to support the most vulnerable and low-income households by using nationally recognised rates of DWP income, rather than keeping the 2025 figures currently in use.

The consultation opened on August 26, and runs until 9am on October 6.

Pete Davy, director of Finance and Assets at West Lindsey District Council, said: “Our Local Council Tax Support Scheme is a vital lifeline for many households across West Lindsey.

“By aligning our premiums and allowances with the Department for Work and Pensions’ national figures, we can ensure that support remains fair, up to date, and targeted at those who need it most. We encourage residents to take part in the consultation and share their views.”

Residents can take part in the consultation by visiting www.west-lindsey.gov.uk.