Help the elves!

​Families can help Santa’s elves this weekend who have a had a ‘slight mishap’ in Thimbleby.

Thimbleby will be hosting an elf scavenger hunt.

​An elf scavenger hunt is set to take place this Saturday (December 2) throughout the village to help Father Christmas find the various items misplaced from his sleigh during turbulance.

The hunt will start from Thimbleby Village Hall and meander through the village.

The hall itself will be open from 10am to 2pm for families to warm up in, and refreshments will be available.

Outside toilet facilities will also be available.

Certificates will be presented to all children who complete the hunt.