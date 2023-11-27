Help the elves!
An elf scavenger hunt is set to take place this Saturday (December 2) throughout the village to help Father Christmas find the various items misplaced from his sleigh during turbulance.
The hunt will start from Thimbleby Village Hall and meander through the village.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The hall itself will be open from 10am to 2pm for families to warm up in, and refreshments will be available.
Outside toilet facilities will also be available.
Certificates will be presented to all children who complete the hunt.
The scavenger hunt is free, but donations are welcome as all proceeds go towards essential repairs and refurbishments on the village hall. Parking in the village is limited due to ongoing road works.