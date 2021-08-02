Trying to raise funds to improve equipment at Gringley on the Hill park

The funds will be used to remove two pieces of old, rusting equipment and replace them with three new dynamic pieces and safer surfacing.

Rachael Armstrong, along with Rosie Hughes and Ian Le-Fevre, have set up a Go Fund Me page to try and raise the remaining funds.

Rachael said: “After the first lockdown ended and our park opened up again it became apparent, and was discussed often with families that we bumped into, that our park needed to be much more engaging.

"People were trying to stay local to keep safe but the children weren’t engaging more with the exercise equipment or moaning that they wanted to go home.

"Ian, Rosie and myself had a meeting and discussed that now more than ever our children and families deserved somewhere fun to visit that would lift their spirits.

"We really felt updating the park would help improve the mental and physical well-being of the families in our village.

" We resumed applying for funding pots in January but were worried we'd be unsuccessful after last year. However, we have been so grateful and excited to receive £2,000 from iGa s, £1 500 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport and £10,000 from the National Lottery Awards f or All. Our Parish Council have also kindly donated £5,000.

“ Our second phase of fundraising was to set the Gofundme page up and approach local businesses which we are currently in the process of doing. So far we've had a lovely response from the village and our Gofundme page has already raised £615.

“We've als o received a generous donation of £1,000 from Irene Mee, VacEx Exports.

“ We hope that if we raise enough we could begin getting the new equipment installed later Autumn this year, like an early Christmas present for the village.

"It would be so lovely if we could raise more funds to enable us to make our park a really special place for them and their families to visit.

“Any donation to this fund would be gratefully received and help us get a step closer to achieving our goal.”