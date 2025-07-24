‘Help us revive September bowls tournament’

A volunteers group is hoping to revive the September bowls tournament in Skegness.

A group of volunteers who campaigned to save greens in Skegness is appealing for help to revive the September tournament after a successful June event.

As reported, it was in June last year that a public meeting was held at the Suncastle, after fears Skegness may lose major bowls tournaments because the North Parade greens were no longer to be maintained by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) to a competition level.

ELDC claimed the greens were expensive to maintain with little financial return.

However, English Bowling Federation (EBF), Trevor Flatt. pointed out Skegness was regarded as the ‘mecca of bowling’ – and local business owners argued the tournaments still attracted a lot of people to the resort – a vital source of income amidst a cost of living crisis.

The new association was formed as a result of the meeting and a deal struck with ELDC, stating under the agreement, the council would be responsible for structural elements at the venue with the new association looking after the greens. ELDC also agreed to grant £100,000 over five years, with £30,000 allocated in year one, decreasing to £12,000 in year five, to help put the association on a "firm footing".

Lead volunteer Josie Tyers commented: “The Over 55s English Bowling Association (EBA) event held on June 15 is always successful.

"Our group took over in 2019 from retiring volunteers.

"We had 133 entries in the singles, 83 in the pairs and 53 (max in 11 days) in the triples.

"We paid out £3,900 in prize monies from entry fees and local sponsorship by mainly hoteliers.

"Entrants came from many counties around the country.

"If you could bottle the happiness it gives people we would be rich. All we get is praise for successfully running it.”

The September English Bowling Federation (EBF) tournament, which the association is hoping to revive, was stopped by the council many years ago. “I was persuaded to have a go and revive it with my same loyal band of volunteers,” said June.

"This is open to all ages and under the Federation rules.

" We have roughly half the number of entrants compared to June this time – 61 singles, 41 pairs, 31 triples.

"This may be because holidays are booked, indoor bowling season starting or lack of knowledge about it.

"However, for the first year we are encouraged and shall hopefully improve next year and bring more people into Skegness.

"They will get the same excellent service and organisation from us all.

“We are doing this for two reasons. Firstly the bowling community having another week of social and keeping bowling alive.

"Secondly, the businesses of Skegness have to gain from this , especially the bars, restaurants and hotels. The footfall has to increase in these weeks.”

The association is seeking sponsorship to take the event forward.

“I am asking for £100 minimum and for this we advertise the business in our booklet which all competitors receive.

"It’s too late for this event but we would accept any interest for 2026.”

If you would like to help, email [email protected].