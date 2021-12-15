Gainsborough Food Bank, which is run by The Salvation Army, has been putting together Christmas hampers which will be delivered to more than 200 families.

And employees at Gainsborough-based emissions control specialist Eminox has also donated £916 to the food bank.

Half of the money came from employees, with Eminox match funding their donations.

Greg Kent, head of manufacturing, Captain Wendy Brown and Karl Krakow, shift supervisor

The money was raised at Eminox’s company celebration day, organised by the business to thank staff for all their work and commitment over the past 18 months.

Activities included a raffle and charity football match, which saw the awarding of the Gavin Campbell Memorial Cup, to remember a long-standing Eminox employee who recently passed away.

Eminox and its staff are now planning to support more of The Salvation Army’s projects over the coming months.

Lincolnshire Co-op has also launched its food bank Advent calendar campaign.

People are being encouraged to donate vital supplies straight into the collection points located in Lincolnshire Co-op’s 94 food stores or build their own collection boxes at home to give directly to the 39 participating food banks and community larders after Christmas.

An Advent calendar is available on Lincolnshire Co-op’s website and on posters in store. It outlines specific items to collect on each of the 24 days until Christmas. The products range from tins of tuna and jars of jam, to toothpaste and washing detergent.

Dawn Nightingale, co-ordinator at Lincoln Community Larder, said: “We’re really busy at the moment, providing lots of people with essential supplies. Around this time of year, we only get busier. The calendar is a great tool for shoppers to understand which items we desperately need. Even if you only make one donation, you’re going to make a huge different to a vulnerable person.”