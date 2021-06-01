Helping hundreds of Gainsborough people find work

Riverside Training, based in Market Street, Gainsborough, has landed a new contract and will deliver part of the government’s new Restart programme as a partner to provider Jobs 22.

Riverside Training will help 434 people on their journeys towards new careers over the course of the next four years as part of the new programme.

Its dedicated employability team will work with people who have been unemployed for between 12 to 18 months, giving them the skills, knowledge and confidence to find suitable and sustainable work.

The Restart programme is the Department for Work and Pensions’ flagship new employability programme and was launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Riverside Training is owned by housing charity Acis Group, which delivers a range of services to help people lead better lives.

Claire Woodward, head of business development at Acis Group, said: “We’re thrilled to have been chosen by Jobs 22 to help them deliver this new programme.

"We know Gainsborough’s labour market well and will be workin g with local employers to help people achieve their full potential.

“We know everyone is different and a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work.

"Our service will be tailored to the individuals taking part, and we’ll give people all the support they need to get into work that’s right for them in the long-term.”

This new contract win will also create new jobs at Riverside Training.

Aaron Henricksen, MD at Jobs 22, said: “Riverside Training is exactly the kind of partner we look for - experts in the local community, focused on delivering in-depth support and guidance to long term job seekers.

"We’re delighted to work with their team in Gainsborough and look forward to making a huge difference to people’s lives there.”

Jobs 22 will secure 40,000 sustainable jobs over the next four years as part of Restart in East Central England.