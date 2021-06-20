Helping link Caistor business areas

The Cornhill area of Caistor EMN-211106-181009001

The town council has been approached to see what can be done about the Cornhill area, which sits behind the Market Place and leads into South Street.

As previously reported, there is a question of ownership over the Cornhill parking area and the town council has previously looked into registering the area.

At last week’s council meeting, it was agreed this would be progressed, spurred on by ‘frustration’ of one Cornhill businessman about ‘inconsiderate’ parking.

The corner of Caistor Market Place EMN-211106-181020001

They will then look after the land, including marking out parking bays and putting up signs.

A suggestion has also been made to link the area with the market place by either creating some form of archway or better signage to lead up to the Cornhill area.

This could then potentially be a seating area at certain times of the day too, however access to the housing would need to be maintained.