Helping to make Market Rasen bloom

The first trough being put into position EMN-210525-064933001

Having installed hanging baskets along Queen Street, attention was turned to the entrances of town.

Working in partnership with Market Rasen Town Council, planters have been placed at the five town signs.

Two planters have also been placed in the market place.

The troughs have been placed at the town signs EMN-210525-065009001

Peter Harrold liaised with Tower Nurseries at Hemswell to get the troughs planted up and with local businesses for sponsorship.

He said: “We are very grateful to the businesses who came forward to sponsor the planters and to the members of Market Rasen Rotary Club who will be giving their time to help with watering the troughs, as well as the hanging baskets.