Helping young people on road to independence

Helpers are needed to become Supported Lodgings hosts to provide a safe environment for a young person.

North Lincolnshire’s biggest ever recruitment drive for Supported Lodgings hosts starts this week, with residents needed to provide accommodation and independence skills to young people aged 16-24.

North Lincolnshire Council’s Supported Lodgings scheme is designed to provide a stepping-stone placement for young people on their route to independence. By providing a safe environment, emotional support and the time to teach social and practical skills, you could help make a positive difference to a young person’s life.

Hosts will be supported with advice and guidance from a dedicated support worker, while receiving a weekly contribution.

A virtual information event has been organised on Thursday (July 22) from 6pm to provide more information.

Supported Lodgings hosts come from all walks of life and from all kinds of background. It is not about having specific qualifications – just the communication, understanding, patience and life experience that is needed to work with young people and the issues they face. T

his may come from personal experiences of being a teenager, or from having contact with young people, for example, through work.

A host who is currently supporting a young person in North Lincolnshire, shared their experience:

“It’s a fantastic feeling seeing them move on and succeed, knowing I’ve had an impact that makes it worthwhile for me.

“I got a call the other day from a young person that was placed with us. He has got his own place, is working full-time and is settled. He just rang to say thank you but it meant so much more to us.”

Councillor Julie Reed, cabinet member for children and families, said: "We are reaching out and asking local people to come forward and provide a helping hand by becoming a Supported Lodgings host.

“The council is passionately committed to ensuring all our children receive the best possible start in life. Becoming a Supported Lodgings host is about much more than opening up a spare room; it’s an opportunity to provide a placement that has the potential for a life-changing impact on a young person’s life.

“By supporting our young adults and helping them to grow their confidence and independence they develop essential life skills enabling them to have a successful adult life. It can be a very rewarding thing to do and we hope that you will consider it.

“Hosts can be assured of fantastic support throughout the process by our experienced team, rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

“I would encourage anyone who is interested in finding out more about this rewarding role to come along to the online information event or contact the team.”