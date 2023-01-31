Hemingby village hall showcases its 21st century facelift

​A £43,000 revamp has brought a village hall into the 21st century, while retaining its rustic charm.

Hemingby village hall's committee members in the hall's new kitchen.

Hemingby village hall, which had previously served as the local school, has been given a facelift with a series of mod-cons to suit today’s useage.

The village hall committee had successfully applied for a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, as well as a legacy from a resident who passed away and their own funds to undertake the £43,000 revamp, which included a new kitchen, insulation, and the creation of a car park.

To make it an ideal location for events, the improvements to the hall have also seen the installation of WiFi, a cinema quality projector and a Bluetooth enabled PA System, with the option to host up to 60 guests.

The car park was also made possible through the generosity of local farmer Michael Read who donated land for the project.

The new facilities at Hemingby’s hall were showcased to the public during Village Halls Week between January 23 to 29, a national initiative which gives management committees an opportunity to showcase their building to interested parties and potential hirers.

As part of this national week of action, Hemingby Village Hall opened their doors to visitors on the afternoon of Wednesday (January 25) from 2pm to 5pm to showcase the improvements.