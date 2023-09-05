Hemswell Antique Centre joins scheme to help reduce its carbon footprint and support West Lindsey District Council’s bid to become carbon neutral before 2050.

The centre was once part of RAF Hemswell, home of the Lancaster Bomber during the Second World War, and now offers a mix of antiques and collectables from bygone times.

It will now benefit from a value for money, reliable and environmentally friendly service by switching to the council’s commercial waste and recycling collection service.

Switching to the council's service will support Hemswell Antique Centre in improving its sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

Hemswell Antique Centre is the latest company to join West Lindsey District Council’s Commercial Waste Service

Increased recycling and diversion of waste from landfill is aligned with the council's ambitious goal to reach carbon neutrality before 2050 and partnerships like this represent important steps on the path to curbing climate change and protecting the planet for future generations to come.

Paul Dagg, operations director for Hemswell Antique Centre, said: “Antiques themselves are incredibly environmentally friendly, for example, industry studies have shown that an antique chest of drawers will have just one twelfth of the carbon footprint of its modern-day counterpart.

“It is essential that every part of our business is consistent with the same green credentials as the items we sell, and partnering locally is an important part of that strategy.

"We are thrilled to be working with West Lindsey District Council, trusting their proven record in waste management to help us become more sustainable, while keeping our costs low.”

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “It is great to see businesses such as this signing up to the service along with more than 500 other customers in the West Lindsey area.

“As a council, we are striving to become carbon neutral by 2050.

"We are leading the way by offering customers bins for general waste, mixed recycling and dedicated bins for paper and cardboard.