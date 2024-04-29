Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paolo Norkus of Post Office, Hemswell Cliff, was sentenced to two counts of voyeurism when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, April 22.

The 53-year-old committed the crimes, which involved more than one victim, between 2017 and 2018 and had pleaded not guilty at an initial hearing in October 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case later went to trial where the jury deliberated for seven hours before arriving at a unanimous guilty decision in relation to both charges.

Paolo Norkus was sentenced to two counts of voyeurism

Norkus was jailed for 14 months and is required to remain on the sexual offenders register for ten years.

He was also given a restraining order for five years as he was sentenced by Judge Huston, who described Norkus as ‘arrogant and selfish’.

PC Donna Fry, who was in charge of the case, said: “These offences have deeply affected the victims, witnesses and their families and has sent a ripple through the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All his victims and those who witnessed the incidents have been exceptionally brave throughout the case and we hope they now feel that they can move on with the rest of their lives.”

If you’ve been the victim of rape or sexual assault or offence, please report it to the police as soon as possible.

Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, the police want to hear from you so that they can make sure you’re safe.

But, if you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s okay.