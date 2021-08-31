Hemswell Cliff Primary School receive donation for its breakfast programme

The programme began last year and while the school had all the equipment to continue the provision, it required sponsorship to purchase the food for pupils.

This donation will mean they can continue to provide students with bagels for breakfast on every day of the school year.

Henry Boot Construction are working on a development near to the school, building a new central operational services depot at Caenby Corner for West Lindsey District Council.

Trainee technician Stacey Clasper with pupils of Hemswell Cliff Primary School

The site team became aware of the breakfast initiative after members of the team delivered an educational presentation at the school, as part of its commitment to delivering authentic social value outputs in the local community.

Stacey Clasper, trainee technician on the site and responsible business manager Jack Kidder spoke about the different roles in construction, the importance of site safety as well as introducing the pupils to Ivor and Honor Goodsite, mascots of the Considerate Constructors Scheme.

Coun Jeff Summers, from West Lindsey District Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see our contractor supporting the local community by teaching the children about safety at work and also going the extra mile by sponsoring their breakfast initiative.