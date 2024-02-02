Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It had been hoped the big unveiling of the major refurbishments at the Red Lion would be on Tuesday, February 6.

However, sources tell us the project is taking a little longer than the six weeks expected – with the new reopening date being Monday, February 26.

Wetherspoons say the wait will be worth it, with the transformation making the pub a ‘beacon for the town’.

Plans for the changes were submitted to East Lindsey District Council in 2022.

A design statement by Just H Architects demonstrates said: “Over the years this property has changed hands and adapted architecturally resulting in a disconnected piece of architecture, the two separate elements have operated as a smaller pub and a bookmaker.

“The client wishes to develop the site to improve the building’s use and aesthetic, and the long-term objective is an aim to use the high-quality architecture and space to add appeal and improve this historic quarter of Skegness in general.

“The project is not intended to merely cater for current needs but to future proof the site. Its close proximity and view from the train station and its prominent decorative corner aspect are to be celebrated as a beacon for this part of the town’s future.”

The pub, formerly Lion Hotel, dates back to 1881, when it was opened under the ownership of building contractor-turned-landlord Samuel Clarke from Nottinghamshire.

In 1984 the Lumley Road frontage of the lion was converted into shops. During construction, the two units will form a single unit, to hark back to the building’s evolution as the Red Lion Pub and Hotel.

It is also planned to improve and elevate the external area and the circulation of the merged public house.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The pub has been at the heart of the town’s social scene for many years and we look forward to it continuing to do so for many more years.