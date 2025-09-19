Here's how you can help Skegness receive millions more in government funding

Connected Coast is conducting community consultations

Skegness is set to receive multi-million pounds in government funding over the next ten years through its Plan for Neighbourhoods initiative, starting in April 2026.

This regeneration plan aims to fund improvements and community projects decided through local consultation, building on existing investments to boost the town's potential and strengthen communities.

The plan focuses on transforming the town into a thriving place, with a four-year investment strategy and engagement with local residents and stakeholders to ensure the funding is used effectively.

Local people are actively being consulted to help shape the plans, ensuring the investment reflects the community's aspirations.

Groups, charities, and organisations in Skegness are invited to submit expressions of interest for project ideas that could possibly be included in multi-million pound plans for the town.

You can submit your expression of interest here: https://shapingskegnesstogether.co.uk/call-for-projects/ and find out more here: https://shapingskegnesstogether.co.uk/skegness-groups.../

You can pick up a copy of the application form and guidance from Skegness Town Council at Tower Gardens Pavilion.