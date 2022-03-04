Here's what East Lindsey residents get for every £10 after council tax hike is agreed

This image shows how every £10 of your Council Tax is divided across the different authorities.

The authority has agreed a tax hike of £4.95p per year, which for Band D homes is equivalent to 9.5p per week.

That means for every £10 East Lindsey residents pay in their total council tax bill:

- 37p pays for refuse collections, housing, planning, street cleaning and leisure; and 44p goes to the Internal Drainage Boards.

- £7.40 goes to Lincolnshire County Council for education, roads, care for the elderly and disabled, child protection, public health, fire and rescue, libraries and waste disposal.

- 36p goes to Parish Councils

- £1.43 goes to the Police and Crime Commissioner for law and order and crime reduction

In setting their budget for 2022/23, East Lindsey District Council says councillors have acknowledged that the unprecedented challenges faced by all residents and businesses in the district in 2021/22, has continued.

However, ELDC says the authority's finances are also facing challenges, including the ongoing lack of detail in terms of future central government funding levels.

This uncertainty is in spite of the Government providing a one-year settlement.

There are some positives, though, says ELDC. In mid-2021, South Holland District Council joined together with East Lindsey District Council and Boston Borough Council to form the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, which is resulting in further positive financial outcomes.

In addition, the Towns in the District have been very successful in their Towns Fund bids and almost £50m has been awarded to support capital redevelopment schemes in Skegness and Mablethorpe.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic over the past year, work to develop new income streams to support the Council’s revenue budget have continued.

The main changes for the 2022/23 Budget consist of:

• A Council Tax increase of £4.95p per year (for Band D homes this is equivalent to 9.5p per week).

• To continue with the generation of additional income from commercial activities guided by our organisational development plans

• Increased capital investment in Council assets to help generate new income streams, reduce running costs and help deliver services more efficiently through the South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership.

• The development of a new delivery plan alongside our partners.

ELDC will also continue to generate increased levels of revenue, through various projects. The Council’s revenue budget already provides for some annual contributions towards capital investment and we are delivering on our commitment to increase these by operating in a more commercial and business-like way to increase our ability to generate future capital receipts and income streams.