Gainsborough will host the brand new Revive Festival this weekend which welcomes international performers from France, Germany and Spain.

The free festival, which takes place on Saturday, June 17, from 9am to 6pm, will include group acrobatics, live music, dance, street theatre and a fabulous stunt duet.

The international performers will be performing alongside local and community music and dance artists in what is set to be an incredible fun-filled day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council and chairman of Prosperous Communities, said: “We are incredibly excited to be holding such a fantastic event within our district, celebrating the talents of artists both locally and across Europe. This certainly is a day for anyone of any age to enjoy.”

Stuntwomen duet, ‘Les Quat'fers en l'air’, will be performing at the Revive Festival in Gainsborough

During the Festival, there will be a Community Stage which will showcase some of the best local talent Gainsborough has to offer, including contemporary choir from Rock Choir, dance performances from Rhythm in Movement Dance Company, G-Town Dance Crew and Everett-Fox School of Dance Misterton and live performances from singer-songwriters Lizzie Goddard and BBC introducing artist Georgie Hanson.

International artists include Farmyard Circus, a warm and cheery, family-friendly, farm-life inspired circus spectacle, which features group acrobatics, juggling, theatre, and live music and This Maag, who will present his latest performance ‘This is the summit’, an extraordinary blend of Swiss and European humour.

The Revive Festival is working in collaboration with the SO Festival in Skegness and Mablethorpe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Archer, from Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, who deliver the SO Festival in Skegness and Mablethorpe, said: “We have enjoyed working in collaboration with West Lindsey District Council over the past months to provide international artists to the residents and visitors of Lincolnshire and look forward to working together going forward.”